Playdate is now in stock

February 14, 2024

🎺 We did it. We shipped over 70,000 Playdate pre-orders. We’re all caught up. And that means…

Playdates are NOW IN STOCK and READY TO SHIP. Place an order right now, and your Playdate will go out the door in just a few days. Head on over to shop.play.date to order.

More countries.

We also just massively expanded the list of countries we ship to. (This makes us very happy.) And Playdate systems are still shipped DDP, with duties and taxes paid upfront, for easy importing.

Here’s the list of newly added countries:

Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea.

See all the countries we now ship to.

More games.

We’re also happy to announce two spectacular new Playdate games are coming on February 20 to Playdate Catalog. (Catalog, if you didn’t know, is our on-device store, with 130+ great titles. Check out more at play.date/games.)

First, there’s Pullfrog, made by Amano, where you control a slippery li’l frog to move and destroy blocks to clear lines in a fun twist on a classic.

🐸 Pullfrog, coming to Catalog February 20th.

Then there’s oom, made by Gregory Kogos (of Season One’s huge hit Omaze), where you move and shoot with the beat in a rhythmic dungeon crawler!

☄️ oom, coming to Catalog February 20th.

Look forward to more Playdate excitement in 2024. And for now, thank you for your infinite excitement, thank you for your patience during the pre-order zone, and thank you for helping us spread the word to your friends about our tiny little handheld system.